Union Minister Ramdas Athawale contemplates contesting LS polls from Shirdi or Solapur

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said he was contemplating contesting from either Shirdi or Solapur seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and would take a final call only after discussing with the BJP high command.

Speaking at a press conference here, the chief of Republican Party of India (A) said, "My party does not have a single member in Lok Sabha. I am thinking of contesting from Shirdi or Solapur. I want to come to the Lok Sabha. I will discuss this with J P Nadda, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and decide." Raking up the reservation issue, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said, "In the beginning, 15 per cent reservation was given to SC community because their population was 15 per cent. ST was given 7.5 per cent because tribal population was 7.5 per cent. But now this population is nearly 25 per cent.

Therefore, 2.5 per cent reservation should be increased to SC and ST that is the demand of many people. And, it is also my party's demand." The Rajya Sabha MP also reiterated his demand for a caste-based census in the country so that there is a clarity. However, he said his demand was not aimed at giving rise to casteism.

He also mentioned that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre had approved 10 per cent reservation for those who are economically weaker sections (EWS) and urged it to take a decision on census. PTI AMP ROH