Union Minister Rao Narbir Singh takes stock of waterlogging situation in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 3 (PTI) Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh visited waterlogged places here, took stock of the situation and inspected the arrangements after heavy rains lashed the city, according to a statement.

Singh visited multiple sites in the city, including Sikandarpur, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gadoli Culvert, Basai Chowk, Mata Road and Old Delhi Road.

This comes as torrential rain lashed north India, including the Delhi-NCR region, early Friday. The majority of Gurugram, a hub of scores of multinationals housed in swanky skyscrapers, was waterlogged.

Singh directed Corporation Commissioner Ashok Garg and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials to appoint an officer for each spot so that if the need arises, the officer can take action at the government level.

He said that this would also ensure that no officer would escape from their responsibilities. Their phone number should also be made public so the residents could contact them directly in times of distress.

"In a democratic system, we all have accountability towards the public. Gurugram district should remain free from waterlogging in monsoon and people should not face any inconvenience while commuting. For this, we all have to collectively work on the ground in the next two months", he said.

The Cabinet minister directed that wherever road construction is being done, the cleaning of drains and the construction of footpaths should be completed first. He also instructed the officials during his inspection tour that wherever drainage or sewer cleaning work is being done in the city, the consent and suggestions of the local councillor or Resident Welfare Association must be taken, the statement read.

During Singh's inspection tour, the residents complained that the meat shops in the area dumped garbage from their shops in the drains or sewers. This could lead to the spread of diseases and the blocking of drains.

Taking note of the complaint, Singh directed police officials to shut down all illegal meat shops in the vicinity within one month, the statement added.