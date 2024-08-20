Union minister Ravneet Bittu fielded by BJP for RS bypoll in Rajasthan: sources

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) The BJP's central leadership has declared Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Rajasthan, according to party sources.

Bittu is currently serving as Union Minister of State Railway & Food Processing Industries. He had quit Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The by-election for one vacant Rajya Sabha seat in the state will be held on September 3.

This seat fell vacant due to the resignation of Congress' KC Venugopal from the Rajya Sabha membership after he was elected to the Lok Sabha. PTI SDA RPA