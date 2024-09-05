Union Minister Ravneet Singh among others take oath as RS members

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Union Minister Ravneet Singh and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra were among those administered oath as the Rajya Sabha members on Thursday.

The others who were administered oath by Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar were Mamata Mohanta (BJP), former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha of NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Morcha and NCP's Nitin Laxmanrao Jadhav Patil.

They were elected in the recent bypolls to 12 Rajya Sabha seats, which fell vacant following the election of members to the Lok Sabha. PTI NAB AS AS