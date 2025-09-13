Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu calls on Punjab governor

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday paid a courtesy call to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Raj Bhavan, here.

During the meeting, both of them held detailed discussions on the recent flood situation in Punjab and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations, said an official release.

They reviewed immediate measures being undertaken to support the affected families and restore normalcy in the flood-hit areas. The deliberations also covered the assessment of damages to houses, crops, and livestock.

Bittu informed Governor Kataria, who is also the Administrator of Chandigarh, that central teams visited the flood-affected areas to ascertain the quantum of loss so that appropriate compensation can be provided.

He said that the Union government is committed to extend all possible assistance for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the affected districts, and reiterated that no family would be left unsupported in this crisis.

The governor appreciated the "proactive role" of both the state and Union governments and emphasised that timely aid and coordinated action are essential to bring relief to the people of Punjab.