Union Minister releases fish variety ‘Amrit Catla’ in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Thursday launched 'Amrit Catla', a genetically improved variety of Catla fish, at the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA) here on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Singh emphasised the ministry's dedication to advancing research initiatives in the fisheries sector, promising substantial support for sustainable growth and productivity enhancement.

The Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said CIFA has been designated as the nucleus breeding centre for freshwater fish by the ministry, reinforcing its role in producing high-quality fish seed in India.

The National Freshwater Fish Brood Bank (NFFBB) of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) received the 'Amrit Catla' to facilitate its distribution and availability to farmers nationwide.

In 2010, the central institute began a selective breeding programme to improve Catla's body weight at harvest. It utilised nine strains of Catla from various states as the base population, achieving a 15 per cent genetic gain per generation and a cumulative gain of 35 per cent by the third generation.

Field trials in Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, and Maharashtra demonstrated the improved Catla's ability to reach an average weight of 1.8 kg, compared to 1.2 kg for local strains in a year, the statement added.

During the event, Singh also launched the 'Rangeen Machhli' app, a digital platform for the ornamental fisheries sector, offering multilingual knowledge resources for hobbyists, shop owners, and farmers.

The event was attended by George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, along with senior officials and stakeholders from the fisheries sector. PTI BBM BBM MNB