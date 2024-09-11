Union minister reviews central schemes in Arunachal district

Itanagar, Sept 11 (PTI) Union minister Kamlesh Paswan on Wednesday said socio-economic progress and upliftment of rural India with special focus on Northeast, is one of the top priorities of the Centre to attain the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 'Vikshit Bharat'.

The union minister of state for Rural Development is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

During a review meeting in East Siang district, he stressed on generating maximum awareness of the central schemes so that the benefits reach the intended target rural beneficiaries for availing rural housing, livelihood, skill development and economic opportunities besides, assistance for farmers and various social security schemes for the rural poor.

Paswan also emphasised on creating maximum awareness on the 'Lakhpati Didi' Yojana implemented by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) for economic empowerment of rural women.

Paswan also reviewed the status of PMGSY III in the district.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Tapir Gao, MLAs Tapi Darang (Pasighat East), Ninong Ering (Pasighat West) and Tojir Kadu (Nari-Koyu), also attended the review meeting chaired by the minister.

Earlier, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu highlighted the socio-economic profile of the district and developmental indicators of the district.

The minister reviewed the status of various centrally sponsored schemes under his ministry including, Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Gramin), Prime Minister Sinchai Yojana, MGNREGA and lauded the quality of pucca houses constructed under PMAY(G) in the four-CD blocks of Bilat, Ruksin, Mebo and Pasighat while maintaining traditional aesthetics too.