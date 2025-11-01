Union minister reviews implementation of central govt schemes in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) Union minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of central government schemes in health, education and public welfare sectors in Assam.

Joshi visited the Khanapara State Ayushman Arogya Mandir, where he interacted with doctors, hospital staff and NHM workers, an official statement said.

He also inspected various OPD facilities and reviewed the health services available for citizens.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution hailed the efforts of healthcare personnel in extending quality medical care under government schemes, it said.

Later, Joshi visited a fair price shop at Six Mile area of the city, where he inspected the storehouse and examined the use of machinery and documentation processes before delivery of essential commodities.

He also inspected the quality of rice supplied to beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and interacted with the public.

Joshi reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring supply of quality food grains at fair prices to all eligible beneficiaries.

The minister also visited the Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School, where he reviewed the construction of a new academic building, the statement said. PTI SSG RBT