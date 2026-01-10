Union minister reviews implementation of central schemes in Nagaland's Kohima

Kohima, Jan 10 (PTI) Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Saturday reviewed the implementation of central schemes in Nagaland's Kohima district as part of the fortnightly visits by Union ministers to the Northeast.

Dubey arrived in Kohima in the afternoon and visited Rusoma village, some 12 kms from the capital town, and inspected ongoing development works, including the village council hall and circular road, health facilities, schools, implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, health and wellness centre, and the orange orchard.

Speaking at a programme at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall in Kohima, in the presence of district heads of offices, tribal leaders, and representatives of civil society organisations, Dubey said the visit was aimed at assessing the on-ground impact of schemes and the effective utilisation of public funds.

He said the PM Narendra Modi is ensuring focused attention on the Northeast, which was earlier perceived as neglected, and emphasised that development at the district and state levels is crucial for the overall growth of the region.

The minister noted that the purpose of district-level visits is to identify gaps in implementation, instances where benefits may not have fully reached people, and areas requiring improvement.

Dubey assured that concerns raised during the visit would be conveyed to the central departments concerned, expressing confidence that corrective measures and positive outcomes would follow.

The minister said he was deeply impressed by the state's culture, values of honesty and simplicity, and strong social discipline, reflected in the comparatively low need for heavy policing.

He also lauded the practice of producing food grains with minimal use of chemicals, stating that the region was "truly blessed".

The minister observed visible progress in infrastructure development, including roads, highways, and expanding railway connectivity, which is gradually integrating the North East more closely with the rest of the country.

On Sunday, Dubey is scheduled to visit the Kohima War Cemetery, Kohima Ridge Eco Park, and the Kohima Smart City multi-level parking facility at PR Hill before departing in the afternoon. PTI NBS NBS SOM