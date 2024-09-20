Union Minister reviews progress of Assam’s central higher education institutes

Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday pitched for collective efforts by higher education institutions of the Northeast to meet challenges together.

Speaking at a review meeting of central higher educational institutions in Assam, the Union Minister of State for Education emphasised the need for these institutions to prioritise research and innovation to enhance global competitiveness.

"Our institutes in the Northeastern states face multiple challenges, including student well-being and financial and infrastructural constraints. It is imperative that we unite to address these issues," he said.

Majumdar further stressed the importance of aligning with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by fostering research and innovation. "We must build on this foundation to remain globally competitive," he added.

He commended the institutions for their contributions to research, innovation, and community outreach, encouraging greater collaboration to meet national education goals.

He highlighted the importance of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) to enhance students' access to a wider range of courses and ensure smoother educational pathways, fostering more inclusive and flexible learning opportunities for the region's youth.

The meeting, which was attended by representatives of key educational institutions like Tezpur University, Assam University, IIT-Guwahati and NIT-Silchar, shared updates on their current progress, achievements and future plans, the statement said. PTI SSG SSG MNB