Union Minister reviews tourism projects in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing tourism-related projects in Tripura.

Gopi arrived in Tripura on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

He met Tripura's Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury and state Tourism secretary U K Chakma.

"We had a detailed discussion with the MoS Suresh Gopi on the ongoing tourism-related projects and future plan of the state's tourism", Chowdhury told the reporters.

Recently, the state has made former India cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly a brand ambassador for promoting state's tourist spots not only nationally but also globally.

The Union Minister will pay a visit to Unakoti Archaeological Site in North Tripura district on Tuesday. PTI PS RG