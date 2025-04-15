Union minister Rijiju assured that Munambam issue will be resolved: Varapuzha Archbishop

Kochi, Apr 15 (PTI) Varapuzha Archbishop Dr. Joseph Kalathiparambil on Tuesday said that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assured to do the needful to resolve the problems of the Munambam residents and ensure that the issue is never repeated in future.

The Archbishop made the announcement before reporters here after a meeting with the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, who is in Kerala to meet residents of Munambam village in Ernakulam district-- mostly Christians -- who have strongly supported the BJP-led government at the Centre when it brought in the amendment to the Waqf law.

The Munambam residents have been agitating for the past several months, alleging that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

Kalathiparambil said that Rijiju assured that he would take necessary steps to ensure that there is a permanent solution to the Munambam issue and that the Church sought that it be done in a time-bound manner.

The Archbishop said that he also informed the Union minister about the attacks on Christians in north India, various other problems being faced by the Christian community and also told him about issues of the Anglo-Indian community, which is no longer represented in the Parliament.

He said that Rijiju heard him out and assured him that he would do all that was possible.

"It was a good talk and a friendly meeting. It was a frank talk. His kind gesture has given us happiness and satisfaction," the Archbishop said.

Rijiju referred to his meeting with Kalathiparambil in a post on social media platform X.

"I'm blessed to meet Archbishop Dr. Joseph Kalathiparambil in Kerala. Also had meetings with the members of Syro Malabar Catholic Public Affairs Commission and the Members of Kerala Council of Churches. They thanked PM @narendramodi ji for passing the historic Waqf Amendment Act," he said on X.