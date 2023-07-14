Union Minister RK Singh to chair G20 meets on energy in Goa on July 22

Panaji, Jul 14 (PTI) Union minister R K Singh will chair the G20 Energy Ministerial and Clean Energy Mission ministerial meeting scheduled to be held in Goa on July 22.

Addressing a joint press conference, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and Director General, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Abhay Bakre said more than 1,000 delegates, including policymakers, invitees, business leaders and researchers are expected to attend various meetings and events in the state from July 19-22.

The upcoming energy transitions ministerial, clean energy ministerial (CEM), and Mission Innovation (MI) meetings are scheduled to be held from July 19 to 22.

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh will chair the energy ministerial and CEM/MI meetings on July 22 and July 21 respectively, the officials said.

Energy ministers from G20 member countries and nine invited countries and high-ranking officials from 14 international organisations will be part of the ministerial meeting, they said.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will be the vice-chair of the CEM/MI meeting.

The ministerial meeting will be followed by the launches of the green hydrogen innovation centre and global biofuel alliance by Singh and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on July 22. PTI RPS ARU