Union Minister Sanjay Kumar lauds police official who opened fire at rowdy-sheeter

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday lauded the police official who opened fire at a rowdy-sheeter when the latter tried to attack the police here.

The courage shown by DCP (South East Zone) Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman when the rowdy-sheeter attempted to attack them is an inspiration to policemen, Kumar said in a release.

"DCP Chaitanya hats off. There should not be any compromise in ensuring law and order," he said.

The rowdy-sheeter suffered injuries when the DCP opened fire after he tried to attack the police here on Saturday evening.

The DCP and his gunman were on their way to the office when they came to know about a mobile phone snatching incident, and tried to apprehend the accused.

The accused, however, attempted to attack the gunman and the DCP, prompting the officer to fire two rounds in self-defence.

The accused and also the DCP and his gunman were rushed to a hospital for medical care.