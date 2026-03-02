Union Minister Sanjay Kumar slams Cong govt over ''demolition of houses of poor''

Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Attacking the Congress government in Telangana for allegedly demolishing houses of the poor, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said BJP workers would arrive at the houses of the rich, built in violation of rules, with bulldozers.

Speaking at the district headquarters town of Kamareddy, he alleged that the Congress government is demolishing houses of the poor in the name of violation of rules but is "bargaining" with "big people".

Sanjay Kumar's criticism of the Congress government came in the wake of the recent demolition of houses of the poor, which were built illegally in a land parcel in Khamam district.

"If you trouble the poor and their houses, we will go to the houses of big people with earthmovers. We will go to the houses which are built in FTL (Full Tank Level) and buffer zones (of water bodies). If a law and order issue arises, it will be a problem for you," he told reporters.

On the pretext of examinations, the government did not even touch a college constructed by AIMIM's Owaisis, allegedly by encroaching upon a lake.

But in Khammam, the government demolished the houses of poor families even though students preparing for 10th and other examinations pleaded for sparing them. The government is discriminating in taking action, Sanjay Kumar alleged.

During Congress's rule in the last two years, several temples have been vandalised, he said.

The time has come to fight against the alleged anti-Hindu policies of the Congress government, he added.

He also met family members of those who were allegedly arrested during the recent communal clashes at Banswada in Kamareddy district. PTI SJR SJR ADB