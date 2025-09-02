Union Minister Sanjay Kumar slams Telangana CM for calling Naxalism a philosophy

Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for calling Naxalism a philosophy.

Sanjay Kumar in a post on 'X' said Revanth Reddy calling Naxalism a "philosophy and cannot be finished " is an insult to the memory of thousands of innocents, tribals, police and security personnel brutally killed by Naxalites.

"Your (Congress) own party leaders’ families were killed by Naxals," he said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusation that Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy "supported" Naxalism, claiming that the Salwa Judum judgment prevented the extremist Left movement from ending before 2020, Revanth Reddy on Monday called Naxalism a philosophy.

"If you don't like any philosophy, you can argue (against it), you can win. But, you cannot finish... you cannot fire bullets," he had said.

Sanjay Kumar asked, does Revanth Reddy, who is also (Telangana's) Home Minister not owe respect to Telangana police who fought and sacrificed their lives fighting against Naxalism? "Former Naxalites sit in the state cabinet. Naxalite was nominated for Padma awards. People with Naxalite leanings are in the education commission. Now even Vice President candidate is with the same ideology. This is not accidental - it’s a conspiracy to turn Telangana’s youth back toward Naxalism," the senior BJP leader alleged.

The Union Minister further said, "But rest assured, we will finish Naxalism." Sanjay Kumar said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear: Extremism will be eradicated by 2026 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Telangana must never again be allowed to become a den of Naxalites, he said, adding "the Constitution and democracy stand above violent extremism - on this, there can be no debate." PTI VVK SJR VVK ADB