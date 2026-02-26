Union Minister Sanjay Seth inaugurates Taram Chu steel bridge in North Sikkim

Gangtok, Feb 26 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday inaugurated the newly-constructed Taram Chu steel bridge to restore connectivity along Chungthang–Lachen Road in North Sikkim.

In his address after inaugurating the steel bridge in North Sikkim's Chungthang town, he lauded the Border Roads Organisation and GREF personnel for completing the bridge within a short timeframe despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Seth expressed gratitude to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the state government for their continuous support and coordination throughout the restoration process.

"The newly-constructed Taram Chu steel bridge would not only restore normalcy for the people of Lachen and surrounding areas but also strengthen strategic mobility in this sensitive border region," the Union minister said.

He appreciated the Mangan district administration for extending full cooperation to the BRO for the execution of the project.

Reiterating the commitment of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Sikkim, Seth assured continued support to fulfil the aspirations of the state and its people.

Sikkim Welfare Minister and MLA of Lachen-Mangan, Samdup Lepcha, expressed his gratitude to the MoS Defence for visiting North Sikkim and inaugurating the much-awaited bridge.

He said that North Sikkim and the people living in the region had faced immense hardships after the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) and subsequent natural calamities two years ago, which severely disrupted connectivity and daily life.

He also thanked the GREF and BRO personnel for their tireless and dedicated service under extreme conditions.

Heavy rainfall, flash floods, cyclone Remal (June 2024), and devastating cloudbursts in May–June 2025 had caused extensive damage to infrastructure in North Sikkim, washing away several critical bridges, including the earlier structure over Taram Chu.

The destruction severely impacted connectivity to Lachen, disrupting tourism, essential supplies and strategic movement.

The newly constructed 400-foot-long bailey suspension steel bridge over Taram Chu and the restoration of the 28-kilometre Chungthang–Lachen axis represent a major milestone in post-disaster recovery efforts.

Designed to withstand high-altitude conditions, seismic sensitivity and extreme discharge levels typical of the region, the bridge is likely to be a resilient and durable structure.

The restoration re-establishes a vital lifeline between Chungthang and Lachen, ensuring smooth movement of civilians and tourists, reliable supply of essential commodities, enhanced disaster response capability and strengthened national security logistics. PTI KDK RG