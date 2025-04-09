Union minister Sanjay Seth reviews schemes in Manipur's Kamjong

Imphal, Apr 9 (PTI) Union minister Sanjay Seth on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of various schemes in Manipur, which is currently under the President's rule.

The minister of state for defence commenced his two-day visit to the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state during the day.

During his visit, Seth will meet officials, locals and leaders of civil society organisations in Naga-dominated Kamjong district, which shares border with Myanmar and has witnessed protests against fencing of the international boundary, officials said.

Seth was accorded a warm welcome at Imphal airport by several MLAs. He called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan.

"I had a courtesy meeting with the Honorable Governor of Manipur Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla Ji at Imphal Raj Bhavan today. During this, positive talks were held on the subject related to Sainik School in Manipur and the expansion of NCC. @RajBhavManipur," he said in a post on X.

Later, Seth went to Kamjong district and met officials.

In another X post, he said, "Held a meeting with officials of Kamjong district of Manipur. Reviewed the implementation of various schemes related to health, education, infrastructure, financial inclusion, agriculture, access to electricity and other key parameters in the district. Also took feedback related to development plans during the meeting." "During this meeting spoke to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt @Annapurna4BJP ji on phone and discussed welfare schemes under her ministry. Highlighted the success of one stop centre and other related initiatives," he added.

Seth will halt the night at an Assam Rifles camp in the district, officials said. PTI COR ACD