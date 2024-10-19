Bandi Sanjay stages dharna in solidarity with aspirants of Group 1 services exam in T'gana

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday expressed solidarity with the TSPSC group -1 aspirants seeking postponement of the Mains exam, at Ashok Nagar here and took out a 'Chalo Secretariat' rally.

Amid sloganeering by aspirants against the Congress government, Sanjay Kumar squatted on the ground at Ashok Nagar, the hub of coaching institutions for civil services and others in the city, in support of the former.

The aspirants shared their grievances with the Union Minister.

Accompanied by a large number of youth, he later took out a 'Chalo Secretariat' march to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and apprise him of their concerns.

Kumar was, however, allegedly stopped by the police following which he briefly addressed the aspirants standing atop a vehicle.

The Union Minister's staff claimed that the state government is ready to hold talks on the issue.

The aspirants, who have held protests for the last several days, expressed concerns over the schedule of the exam and the impact of certain Government Orders (GOs) on the recruitment process and reservation.

The police on Friday caned the Group 1 aspirants, who held protests here seeking postponement of the Mains exam, scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27.