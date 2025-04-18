Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal hosts Bihu celebration in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal hosted 'Rongalir Enajori', a vibrant celebration to mark Rongali Bihu and the Assamese new year, at his official residence here.

The event on Thursday was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as chief guest and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as guest of honour, besides several dignitaries, artists and members of the Assamese and northeastern communities residing in the national capital region.

Rongali Bihu brings new energy and inspiration for everyone to move forward for the nation's progress, said Sonowal -- the Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways -- as he extended his heartfelt wishes.

"This festival is not just about celebration; it is about unity, tradition, and our shared cultural identity," he said.

Despite being far from home, the celebration in Delhi reflects the deep connection every Assamese holds with their roots, Sonowal said.

"As nature bursts into colours, the sound of the Bihu songs with the rhythmic beats from dhols (traditional drums) fills the air with joy and pride. This Bihu connects us with our heritage and fills us with new hope and enthusiasm," he said.

He emphasised that festivals such as Bihu were symbols of India's cultural unity and urged youngsters to preserve and carry forward this rich legacy.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and said, "We must take a pledge during this spirited season to play an active role in building a developed and self-reliant India." Gupta lauded Sonowal for organising the event and said Rongali Bihu carried the message of harmony and goodwill and showcased the beauty of India's cultural diversity while reinforcing the strength of unity.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi as well as (those) from Assam on this festive season as we pray for peace and prosperity to all," she said.

Rijiju also addressed the gathering and praised the cultural synergy between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"The strong bonds among the communities of northeast India are empowering the engine of national development. The region's rich artistic and cultural heritage adds vibrant hues to India's collective identity," Rijiju said. PTI ACB SZM SZM