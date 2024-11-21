Union minister Savitri Thakur bats for foster care for children at Lucknow event

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Thursday emphasised that the foster care system offers an alternative to children aged six years and above who often face challenges in finding adoptive families.

The minister was speaking at an event in Lucknow as part of the 'Adoption Awareness Month 2024', which focused on rehabilitating older children and giving them a new direction in life.

Foster care provides temporary family care for children categorised under "no visitation" list or those with "unfit guardians/parents", she said, adding that the approach aims to ensure these children receive a safe and nurturing environment until a permanent solution is found.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and the Uttar Pradesh Women and Child Development Department, was held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said with the support of the Uttar Pradesh government, stakeholders and prospective adoptive parents have come together in Lucknow.

She also discussed adoption experiences with the adoptive parents and engaged with the stakeholders on the legal aspects of the adoption process.

Addressing the media, she said this year's campaign theme is "Rehabilitation of Older Children through Foster Care and Foster Adoption".

"The focus is on children aged six years and above who often face challenges in finding adoptive families. For such children, the foster care system offers an alternative, providing temporary family care for those classified in the 'no visitation' list or those belonging to the 'unfit guardians/parents' category. This approach aims to ensure these children receive a safe and nurturing environment until a permanent solution is found," she said.

The main goal of the event was to raise awareness about adopting children who are orphaned or lack family support, as well as to educate people on the legal process of foster care.

The speakers emphasised the importance of societal sensitivity and acceptance for rehabilitating such children and providing them with a sense of belonging.

During the conclave, Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya emphasised that child protection remains a top priority for the Yogi Adityanath government.

She also highlighted the government's proactive role in ensuring the safety, protection, and overall well-being of all children in the state.

The Chairperson of Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, Babita Singh Chauhan, stressed the importance of placing children in adoptive families that provide a familiar cultural, linguistic, and social environment to minimise the challenges and foster a sense of belonging.

The event also honoured the adoptive parents who have welcomed children into their families through the CARINGS portal for adoption maintained by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

November is observed every year as the National Adoption Awareness Month by CARA and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

This year, the special campaign took place in Lucknow, drawing attention to the importance of adoption and the welfare of children in need of a family. PTI ABN ARI