Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lays foundation for Rs 350 cr new terminal at Rajamundry Airport

Rajamahendravaram: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday laid the foundation for a Rs 350 crore new terminal building at Rajamundry Airport.

Spread across 17,029 sq metres, the new terminal can handle 2,100 passengers during peak hours and has a capacity to handle 30 lakh passengers annually.

"Andhra Pradesh is a culturally rich state with traditional festivals, arts and handicrafts. Expanding Rajamundry airport will protect and encourage this legacy," said Scindia's office in a post on 'X'.

According to the Civil Aviation Minister, the new terminal will be four times larger than the existing one.

Insulated roofing, LED lighting and a rainwater harvesting system are some of the environmental friendly features of the new terminal, which will also be equipped with 28 check-in counters and four conveyor belts.