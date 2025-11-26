Union minister seeks report from NHIDCL on status of alternative highway in Tripura: Official

Agartala, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Minister for Tribal Welfare Minister Jual Oram on Wednesday sought a report from the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) on the deplorable condition of an alternative national highway in Tripura, a senior official said.

The highway from Agartala to Kumarghat via Khowai and Kamalpur, which was given a facelift by the NHIDCL a year ago, has allegedly deteriorated sharply and turned into a "death trap" at several stretches.

The poor condition of the road had prompted Chief Minister Manik Saha to take up the matter with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in July.

Oram, who arrived here on Tuesday, went to Kailashahar in Unakoti district to review central government-sponsored schemes with ministers and senior officials.

"During the meeting, the Union minister expressed dissatisfaction over the condition of the highway," Unakoti district magistrate Tamal Majumder told PTI over the phone.

He added that Oram sought a report from the NHIDCL on the status of the alternative highway.

Majumder further said the Union minister expressed satisfaction with the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, including those under Tribal Welfare, and urged officials to ensure their speedy completion. PTI PS MNB