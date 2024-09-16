Union Minister Shah likely to flag-off BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in J’khand on Sep 20

Ranchi, Sep 16 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Jharkhand will launch six ‘Parivartan Yatras’ from September 20 with the goal of exposing the alleged "failures" of the JMM-led alliance government and aiming to "uproot" it in the upcoming assembly elections, a senior party official said on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to flag off the yatra from Bhognadih, the birthplace of the legendary brothers Sido and Kanu, who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, located in Santhal Pargana division.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said the yatras will cover 5,400 km and all 81 assembly segments across 24 districts.

"We have requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the yatra from Bhognadi," Marandi said during a press briefing at the party’s state headquarters.

The yatras will run from September 20 to October 2, with each departing on different dates from various organisational divisions.

Jharkhand has five official divisions—Santhal Pargana, Palamu, North Chotanagpur, South Chotanagpur, and Kolhan—with North Chotanagpur further divided for organisational purposes.

Marandi said around 50 national and state-level leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, are expected participate in the yatras.

The objectives of the yatras are to highlight the alleged unfulfilled promises of the JMM, Congress, and RJD alliance government, as well as issues related to demographic changes, law and order, and corruption.

Marandi asserted that the yatras will also address concerns about alleged declining tribal population in the state, which he attributed to infiltration by Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

He criticised the JMM-led alliance for failing to address these issues and vowed to work towards removing the current government in the forthcoming assembly elections. PTI SAN SAN MNB