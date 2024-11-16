Union Minister Shekhawat calls MVA rule ‘black period’ for Maharashtra

Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday called the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government a “black period” for Maharashtra and claimed it was marked by corruption and inefficiency.

Advertisment

The BJP leader was in Thane, the home turf of Shiv Sena head and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to promote the candidates of ruling Mahayuti ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

Shekhawat alleged that the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray stalled key development projects, leaving Maharashtra to face long-term repercussions.

“The manner in which the MVA was formed by breaking and making alliances insulted the people’s mandate of 2019,” he said.

Advertisment

The BJP and undivided Shiv Sena under Thackeray ended their decades-long alliance after the 2019 assembly polls. Sena later joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the MVA government but collapsed in 2022 after Shinde split the party and aligned with the BJP. NCP faction NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar is now a constituent of MVA.

The Union minister of culture and tourism claimed projects like the Mumbai Metro were impacted due to MVA rule and the state suffered financial mismanagement during COVID.

He also referred to the arrest of the then home minister to target the opposition bloc. “Constitutional norms were defied, unemployment surged to 33 per cent in urban areas, and corruption was rampant,” he alleged.

Advertisment

The MP from Jodhpur accused the Congress of failing to deliver its poll promises in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

He slammed the Congress over its assurance to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to women, calling it an “election gimmick”. Under the state’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ programme, women beneficiaries now receive Rs 1,500 a month.

Seeking votes for candidates of Mahayuri, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar, Shekhawat said the BJP has pulled 27 crore people out of poverty and made India one of the world’s most robust economies.

Advertisment

“Maharashtra, too, has witnessed significant progress under BJP rule,” he said, citing the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to develop Thane into a smart city.

Referring to the removal of Article 370, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the construction of Ayodhya Ram temple, he said, “We do what we say… This election is about choosing between false assurances and proven governance.” He also highlighted the opportunities for tourism and infrastructure development in Maharashtra and said the BJP was committed to transforming the state into a hub of growth and prosperity. PTI COR NR