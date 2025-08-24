Union Minister Shekhawat hails Delhi Assembly's legacy, calls Speakers' meet historic

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said the Delhi Assembly building has been a witness to revered historical moments and called the ongoing All India Speakers' Conference as a "historic gathering".

Shekhawat said that sitting inside the assembly hall gave him a "divine experience", as it is a place where elected representatives in the freedom movement once stood up to global challenges.

"Many freedom fighters once sat in this hall and stood here to face global challenges of that era. The depth and greatness of their personalities cannot be measured. This building is a witness to such revered moments," he said at the event.

He said the centenary celebrations at the Delhi Assembly hold special significance. He suggested that the Assembly should hold a session just to discuss Vithalbhai Patel's contributions. PTI SLB HIG