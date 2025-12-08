Union Minister Shekhawat inaugurates first Mon edition of Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Dec 8 (PTI) Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday inaugurated the first-ever three-day International Hornbill Festival's Mon edition at the Konyak Heritage Complex in Nagaland's Mon town.

Shekhawat virtually attended the Mon event as the guest of honour, while Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, as chief host, along with Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and other dignitaries were physically present at the extended festival venue.

Known for their distinct Anghship (kingship)-based socio-political system and craftsmanship in gun-making, pottery and beadwork, the Konyak community showcased their rich traditions at the inaugural programme.

In his address, Union minister Shekhawat congratulated the organisers and sent his best wishes.

He said that the festival is not just an event but a living expression of the Nagas through their song, dance and music.

Shekhawat also added that the Hornbill Festival has become a global window. Chief Minister Rio thanked participating cultural troupes and said the heritage complex would host year-round activities. He highlighted Konyak ingenuity.

Rio said that the third and final draft on the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) demand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation has been submitted to the Centre after due deliberations with the state cabinet. He expressed optimism that the central government would look into the matter positively.

The CM later inaugurated the Traditional Cuisine and Artists’ Corner and visited the Angh Museum and departmental stalls.

The event featured a cultural extravaganza themed “Cultural Connect” with troupes from Konyak villages, other Naga tribes, and Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Indigenous games under the theme “Heritage Challenge” included rice pounding, rice husking and fire making.

The programme opened with a traditional blessing, followed by heralding of the festival with trumpets, muzzle-loading gunfire and the sounding of the gong by the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the eighth day of the 26th Edition of the Hornbill Festival commenced with a vibrant ‘Cultural Connect’ at the Unity Plaza, Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, Kohima.

The day featured an extensive line-up of cultural presentations showcasing the diverse heritage of Nagaland’s tribes. Performances included traditional dances, folk songs, indigenous games, and ritual displays by various cultural troupes.

The day’s performances reflected the cultural vibrancy of Nagaland, drawing enthusiastic response from visitors and participants.

With the last two days to go for the festivities at Kisama, a total of 1,38,590 visitors have visited since its opening on December 1. It includes 2,028 foreign tourists, 41,160 domestic tourists and 1,13,685 local visitors, the official added.

According to official data, the highest footfall so far has been on Sunday with 24,923 visitors, comprising 186 foreign tourists, 6,822 domestic tourists and 17,915 locals.

The 25th edition of the festival last year recorded over 2 lakh visitors. PTI NBS NN