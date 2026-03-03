Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan calls on Vice-Prez, briefs him about welfare schemes

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his deputy Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani called on Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan at the Parliament House on Tuesday, and briefed him about various public welfare schemes of the ministry.

According to an X post by the vice-president's office, he was briefed on various initiatives of the ministry aimed at rural transformation and public welfare.

These included housing for all, rural employment, skilling and capacity building, improvement of rural livelihoods, community infrastructure, road and connectivity, social assistance, watershed management, and digital land records modernisation.

Radhakrishnan was also apprised of key government schemes such as the VB-GRAM G scheme for rural employment, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission for alleviating rural poverty, and rural housing programme Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

The vice-president's office added that Radhakrishnan appreciated the ministry for the initiatives being undertaken in the rural development sector.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's words, "India lives in its villages," he emphasised that strengthened rural development, supported by enhanced employment and skilling opportunities, will enable the nation to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat.