Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives in Ranchi to participate in Vijay Sankalp Sabha

Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) Union minister and BJP election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Ranchi on Sunday to participate in party workers' felicitation ceremony and Vijay Sankalp Sabha.

The state BJP has been organising assembly-wise worker felicitation and Vijay Sankalp Sabha from July 6 to celebrate the success of recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats, while its ally AJSU Party one. The programme will continue till July 15.

"I will be coming to Jharkhand. We have begun our preparations for the upcoming elections," he told reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

Chouhan will take part in the felicitation and Vijay Sankalp Sabha in the Khijri assembly segment.

In his third visit as state election in-charge, Chouhan is also likely to take stock of preparations for the extended executive committee meeting scheduled on July 20, a party source said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the proposed meeting to prepare strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand. PTI SAN RG