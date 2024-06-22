Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives in Ranchi to review BJP's LS election performance

Ranchi, Jun 22 (PTI) Union minister and BJP election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Ranchi on Saturday evening to review the saffron party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls and prepare a roadmap for the upcoming Assembly polls, a party official said.

In his first visit as state election in-charge, Chouhan on Sunday will hold meeting with the office-bearer core committee, party's district presidents, district in-charges and others, he said.

Assam Chief Minister and election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma will arrive on Sunday to take part in the meeting.

A grand welcome was extended to Chouhan, the Union Agriculture minister, by the party workers at Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport. Ranchi MP and Union Minister of state Sanjay Seth and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash were also present among others at the airport to welcome him.

State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo told PTI that a series of brainstorming sessions are scheduled on Sunday, which will start from 11am.

"The party’s performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand will be reviewed and a roadmap for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls will be prepared on the occasion," he said. PTI SAN RG