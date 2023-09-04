Sack Udhayanidhi Stalin over remarks on Sanatan Dharma: Shobha Karandlaje

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje on Monday demanded that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin should immediately sack state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his allegation that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and it should be eradicated.

The remarks made by Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi, son of Stalin, are "insulting" Sanatan Hindu dharma, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said here.

Karandlaje told reporters, "Chief Minister Stalin's son talking like this...we felt very sad. Our country is connected to religion and temples. He (Udhayanidhi) holds a responsible position and his father is Chief Minister... What is he speaking? What does he think?" "Stalin should immediately sack him (Udhayanidhi) from the ministry and he should also take serious action against him", Karandlaje demanded.

She was in the city to attend the G20 Technical Workshop on 'Climate Resilient Agriculture' which began today.

The BJP leader further blamed the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu for alleged religious conversions in that state.

"In Tamil Nadu, mass religious conversions are happening and who is behind it... I feel the government there is behind the religious conversions. And they are abusing and insulting Sanatan Hindu dharma. This is totally wrong. This will not be tolerated." She said people in Tamil Nadu are religious and frequent temples, adding that the state has so many big temples and such remarks are an "insult" to all.

In his address at a meet of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatan is against equality and social justice.

Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.