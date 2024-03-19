Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje says people from TN plant bombs in Karnataka, Stalin fumes

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka over the deteriorating law and order situation and claimed that people from Tamil Nadu plant bombs in the state, remarks which drew criticism from neighbouring state's Chief Minister M K Stalin.

During an agitation by the BJP against the attack on a trader for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' during the 'Azaan' (Islamic call for prayer) here on Sunday, Karandlaje accused the Congress government of indulging in 'vote bank politics' and hurting the interests of Hindus.

"Law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated. People who come from Tamil Nadu plant bombs here, people from Delhi chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and people who come from Kerala were involved in acid attacks," the BJP Bengaluru North candidate told reporters here.

"The person who should have been in jail attacks a man for playing Hanuman Chalisa. Where is law and order in the state? Where are you Home Minister G Parameshwara? Why are you silent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah?" she asked.

Hindus are paying the price for the Congress' 'vote bank politics', she alleged.

"Injustice is being meted out to Hindus under the Congress rule. Hindus are being hoodwinked. We should understand this," the BJP leader said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin condemned Shobha Karandlaje's remarks.

"Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP," the TN CM said on the micro-blogging site 'X'.

He urged the Election Commission of India to initiate appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity.

He also appealed to the EC to take note of the 'hate speech' and initiate stringent action immediately.

According to the sources close to Karandlaje, she was referring to the blast that took place near the BJP office at Malleshwaram in the city 11 years ago in which some people from Tamil Nadu were arrested.

In the February 27 incident where three people were arrested for chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad', one of the accused is from Delhi.

In another incident on March 4 in Mangaluru, a man from Kerala hurled acid on three girls studying at a government pre-university college. PTI GMS ROH