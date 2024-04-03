Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje & several others file nominations for LS polls in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) Several candidates including Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje filed their nominations on Wednesday for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare submitted her papers as the BJP's candidate from Bangalore North. She held a road show accompanied by former Ministers Byrathi Basavaraj and Gopalaiah.

Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa's son Sunil Base filed his nomination as Congress nominee from Chamarajanagar. He also held a roadshow accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and a few other bigwigs of the ruling party.

Bose's opponent in Chamarajanagar S Balaraj and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojari (Udupi-Chikmagalur) also filed their nominations as BJP candidates.

K Jayaprakash Hegde, who was until recently the Chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes that submitted the much-awaited Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the "caste census" to the government, filed his nomination as Congress candidate in Udupi-Chikmagalur segment.

Congress candidate from Dakshina Kannada R Padmaraj also filed his papers.

Scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and former Minister V Somanna (both BJP), who filed their nominations earlier, submitted another set of papers on Wednesday.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy held a road show with Wadiyar in Mysuru, and later joined him as he submitted his nomination papers. Sitting BJP MP from Mysore Prathap Simha was also present.

Wadiyar's opponent M Lakshman also filed his nomination today accompanied by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Somanna filed another set of nominations in Tumkur after holding a mega roadshow accompanied by BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka among others.

As many as 14 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats will be going for polls in the first phase, for which April four is the last day for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April five and April eight is the last day for withdrawal of candidature. PTI KSU RS RS