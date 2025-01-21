Union minister Singh slams Kejriwal over Ramayana remarks, calls him 'electoral Hindu'

Raipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Tuesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on the Ramayana and said insulting people and lying have become his habit.

Advertisment

Talking to PTI Videos in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, the Union Minister of Textiles dubbed Kejriwal a "political Hindu" and said he disguises "more than demons".

"It has become a habit of Arvind Kejriwal to insult people, lie, and change colours. He disguises more than demons. First, he abused the people of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Now, he has become a 'political Hindu', 'electoral Hindu'," Singh maintained.

The BJP leader accused the former Delhi CM of "insulting" Goddess Sita.

Advertisment

"In the last elections, he worked to give lakhs of rupees every month to mosques. Now, he has been abusing our Hindu religion and the character of Lord Ram. He has been insulting the character of Mata Sita. If he has courage, then he should try insulting the character of Mohammad Sahab, his head will be separated from the body. Kejriwal, you change colours more than a chameleon and disguises more than Ravan," Singh said in a sharp attack on the AAP convener.

Kejriwal, speaking at an election meeting on Monday in Delhi, quoted the Ramayana saying Goddess Sita was abducted by Ravan who appeared as a golden deer, when Lord Ram went out in search of food.

BJP leaders objected to the remarks, alleging the top AAP politician misquoted the Ramayana story and pointed out that it was another character in the Hindu epic, 'Mama Marich" who distracted Lord Ram as a golden deer when the demon king abducted Goddess Sita. PTI TKP RSY