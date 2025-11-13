Union Minister Sitharaman hands over CSR medical equipment to District Hospital Kiphire

Kiphire(Nagaland), Nov 13 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday visited the District Hospital Kiphire and handed over Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from the State Bank of India (SBI) to the medical establishment.

Addressing the gathering, she described her visit to Nagaland as "a blessing" and an opportunity to once again witness the beauty and spirit of the state.

Sitharaman said this has given her the chance to visit Kiphire, an aspirational far-flung district of the state and to witness the people's aspirations and implement various CSR projects in the district.

Recalling her interactions with the state government and the lack of resources that Nagaland faces, she said that each time she visits Nagaland, she makes sure substantial CSR is brought to the state of Nagaland.

Thanking SBI for its meaningful and timely contribution, the Union Finance minister noted that today's medical environment requires modern and precise diagnostic tools.

"The SBI’s contribution of critical medical equipment will strengthen healthcare delivery in Kiphire and improve patient outcomes," she said.

Under the SBI CSR initiative, the following were handed over to the District Hospital Kiphire: Medical equipment for the blood bank worth Rs 5.81 lakh, general hospital equipment worth Rs 59 lakh, five bike ambulances for primary health centres across the district worth Rs 20 lakh.

Sitharaman also flagged off the multi-utility bike ambulances at the District Hospital.

A review of the hospital’s facilities and services was presented by Dr Watsutho Nyuthe, Medical Superintendent of Kiphire.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Temjen Imna Along, Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Nagaland, along with senior officials and dignitaries.

Earlier in the day, the Union Finance minister arrived in Nagaland on a three-day official visit to the state.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM T R Zeliang and other cabinet ministers received Sitharaman at the Dimapur airport.

Welcoming the Union Finance minister to Nagaland, Rio said, "We look forward to her valuable insights and guidance in further strengthening our developmental initiatives and economic growth. I wish her a pleasant stay in Nagaland." According to the Ministry of Finance, the Union minister's visit aims to assess the progress of central schemes, particularly in Nagaland's Aspirational district of Kiphire, and to strengthen cooperation between the Centre and the state on various development fronts.

On Friday, the Union Finance minister will continue her engagements in Kiphire, interacting with Anganwadi workers, and participating in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan at Hopongkyu Memorial Hall.

She will also inaugurate the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Kiphire, interact with students, and launch NSRLM stalls and a Credit Outreach Programme at the Government High School Ground.

Later in the day, Sitharaman will travel to Kohima, where she will witness the exchange of an MoU between the Telangana State Network (T-SAT) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

She is also scheduled to launch the 'SAMARTH' and Digital Hardware initiatives and interact with students at NIELIT Kohima.

On Saturday, the Union Finance minister will inaugurate the AI Centre of Excellence for Skilling at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre (NTTC), Dimapur, and review the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Project at Niathu Resort, before departing for New Delhi later in the day.