Union Minister Smriti Irani hails govt's decision to reduce domestic cooking gas price

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday hailed the government's decision to reduce the price of domestic cooking gas by Rs 200 per cylinder, saying it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift to women of the country ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

"On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Modi gave a gift to 33 crore sisters of the country," Irani told PTI, hailing the government's decision.

The price of domestic gas cylinder becoming cheaper by Rs 200 is "no less than a 'rakhi ka shagun' for sisters", she said.

Irani said that as many as 9.6 crore women are already getting Rs 200 per cylinder refill under the Ujjwala Yojana. "Thanks to Prime Minister Modi ji for giving such a big blessing on Rakhi," Irani added.

While Ujjwala beneficiaries are 9.6 crore, there are some 31 crore domestic cooking gas users in the country. PTI PK ANB ANB