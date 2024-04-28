Union Minister Smriti Irani visits Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday visited the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that she prayed for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, progress of the nation and the well-being of the residents of Amethi, her Lok Sabha constituency.

"Today, I consider myself fortunate to be born in an era that saw our Ram Lalla being installed from a tent to a grand temple, through a grand ceremony. Sought blessings at the feet of Ram Lalla for the progress of the nation, good health of pradhaan sevak (prime minister) and prayed for India's glory," she said.

In a post in Hindi on X, she said, "Prayed for the peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of Amethi during the 'darshan' of Shri Hanuman jee at the Hanumangarhi (temple) located in Lord Ram's city Ayodhya Dhaam." The BJP has declared Irani the party's candidate from the seat in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019 polls, she had defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has so far not declared its candidate for Amethi, election is slated for the fifth phase on May 20. PTI NAV MNK MNK