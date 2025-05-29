Union Minister Somanna to lay foundation stone for rly projects in Karnataka's Bidar on May 31

Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna will lay the foundation stone for construction of a goods shed and Road Under Bridge between Bhalki and Kalgupur Railway stations at Khanapur Junction Railway Station in Bidar district on May 31, officials said.

According to a government release, the proposed goods shed at Khanapur Junction, an important station located in Vikarabad-Bidar-Parli section, will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The work is expected to be completed by June 2026.

RUB will be constructed at the main line section of Vikarabad-Parli Vaijnath of Secunderabad Division, just a few kilometers away from Bhalki station, the release added.

As the gate lies on the busy route serving the road users travelling between Bhalki and Bidar Towns, to facilitate the commuters and avoid inconvenience, RUB will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10.85 crore, according to the release. PTI JR KH