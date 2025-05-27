Union Minister Somanna urges K'taka CM to reconsider decision to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Union Minister V Somanna on Tuesday called the Karnataka government's decision to close Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the state "anti-poor" and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider this decision.

Expressing his disappointment in a letter to Siddaramaiah, he said, "I feel towards the people especially the poor, disadvantaged sections of the public of Karnataka, on the decision taken by Govt of Karnataka to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the State." "I also understand that the Govt of Karnataka apart from rejecting fresh applications for Jan Aushadhi Kendras, is also not renewing existing licenses upon expiry of their term," said the Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti.

However, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had clarified earlier that only the Jan Aushadhi Kendras functioning within the premises of the government hospitals have been suspended, but those operating outside the state-run hospital premises will continue to operate.

Acknowledging that Jan Aushadhi Kendras provided medicines at a subsidised price, he said the state government provided free medicines.

In his letter, Union Minister Somanna stressed how Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been providing affordable medicines and surgical items, in a timely manner, thereby reducing out-of-pocket expenditure during medical treatment.

Noting that the scheme is being implemented under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Despite your vast experience in politics, now, as a Chief Minister the decision that you have taken is evidently anti-poor. I fail to understand as to what advice or circumstances have compelled you to take such a decision against public welfare." The Union Minister has urged Siddaramaiah to reconsider this decision and withdraw these orders in the interest of the "backward, poor and disadvantaged sections" of the people of Karnataka. PTI AMP ROH