Union Minister Sonowal announces Andhra's first Lighthouse Museum in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Jan 12 (PTI) Union Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced Andhra Pradesh's first Lighthouse Museum here, strengthening lighthouse-led tourism along India's eastern coast.

Addressing at the valedictory session of the Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0, Sonowal said the scale of public participation reflected the growing resonance of lighthouse tourism across the country, with the festival drawing over 50,000 visitors in two days.

"The first Lighthouse Museum of Andhra Pradesh in Vizag is envisioned as a centre for maritime education, heritage preservation and tourism promotion, further strengthening lighthouse-led tourism along India's eastern coast," he said.

An agreement for the museum project was signed between the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships, with land to be provided within the old Lighthouse area of the port premises.

The overwhelming public response in the port city demonstrates how these iconic structures are evolving into vibrant centres of culture, tourism and community engagement, the union minister said.

Sonowal noted that the festival brought together families, youth, artists, entrepreneurs, students and tourists, making it inclusive and people-centric while reinforcing Visakhapatnam's emergence as a hub of maritime heritage and coastal culture.

Highlighting the growth of lighthouse tourism, the union minister said footfall at lighthouse sites has increased fivefold over the past decade, contributing to local livelihoods and maritime awareness.

He further said with the development of 75 lighthouses as tourism destinations across the country, the government plans to identify additional sites, including suitable locations in Andhra Pradesh.

The festival was inaugurated on January 9 by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who said lighthouses are evolving from navigational aids into centres of culture, community engagement and economic activity.

Cultural programmes, including a Kuchipudi recital by Natya Sannidhaalaya led by Sannidha Rajasagi and folk dances from the Northeast, marked the festival.

More than 40 self-help group stalls from across Andhra Pradesh showcased handicrafts, indigenous products and coastal cuisine, highlighting women-led entrepreneurship.

Night-time illumination of lighthouses along the Vizag coast, along with interactive zones and exhibitions, emerged as major attractions during the festival. PTI MS KH