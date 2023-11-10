Union minister Sonowal emphasises integration of Ayurveda in daily life

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday emphasised the integration of Ayurveda in daily lives.

He also underscored the long-term vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in positioning ayurveda as the preferred choice of treatment, alongside allopathy systems.

Ayurveda is emerging as a widely-accepted system of medicine worldwide, Sonowal said, addressing a gathering in Haryana's Panchkula on the occasion of Ayurveda Day, which the Ayush ministry is celebrating on Dhanvantari Jayanti since 2016.

Sonowal said with the prime minister's priority focus on reviving India's traditional knowledge, "let us together create a jan andolan (people's movement) for ayurveda and imbibe it in our daily lives".

He said on the occasion of Ayurveda Day, "let us take the pledge of ayurveda for everyone everyday and implement it in our lives".

The minister also said it is not the time to keep Ayush confined but to take it to the world.

He said ayurveda is closely linked with nature and gives the important message of economy not at the cost of ecology and environment.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, on the occasion of the eighth Ayurveda Day, a micro website of Ayurveda Day was created and it has got the support of about 20 crore people from all over the world.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjapara Mahendrabhai said institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), have joined hands with the Ayush ministry to understand the molecular properties of ayurvedic medicines.

With help from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), mapping of the medicinal plants present across the country is being done, he said, according to the statement.

On the occasion, Secretary in the Ministry of Ayush "Vaidya" Rajesh Kotecha said the data recorded in the microsite specially created for the celebration of the eighth Ayurveda Day shows that about 20 crore people from across the world cooperated during the month-long campaign and around 17 lakh people participated in a total of 20,000 activities.

The microsite reached 102 countries and a "Run for Ayurveda" was organised at 424 locations. News of these events were published in the regional and national media of about 80 countries, Kotecha said.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta praised the Ministry of Ayush for celebrating Ayurveda Day on such a large scale in the country and the world and also underlined the efforts being made by the state government for the development of ayurveda.

The occasion witnessed active participation from ayurveda practitioners, AYUSH students, AYUSH health workers, yog sahayaks, nursing students and various agencies dedicated to the promotion of ayurveda. PTI SUN RC