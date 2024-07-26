Union minister Sonowal hails inclusion of Assam's 'Moidams' in UNESCO World Heritage List

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the decision to include the mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam -- 'Moidams' -- in the UNESCO World Heritage List, saying these are testament to the timeless rituals of the Ahom dynasty.

'Moidams' is the first cultural property from the northeast to get the coveted tag given during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.

"The Moidams of Charaideo are testament to the timeless rituals of the Ahom dynasty, their legacy and innovative architectural marvels. They form an intrinsic bond with the history and identity of Assam.

"Today, I am extremely proud as an Assamese. My gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and to the @UNESCO team on behalf of the people of Assam," Sonowal wrote on 'X'.

'Moidams' was submitted as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as "moidams", were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years.