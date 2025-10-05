Union Minister Sonowal to flag off large gas carrier 'Shivalik' at Vizag Port on Oct 6

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5 (PTI) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will flag off the large gas carrier vessel 'Shivalik' at Visakhapatnam Port on October 6.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) secretary T Venu Gopal said that the vessel, recently acquired and inducted under the Indian flag by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on September 10, marks a significant milestone in India's maritime growth and gas logistics.

"Sonowal will officially flag off the Shivalik on its maiden visit to India at Visakhapatnam Port on October 6," said a release from the port on Sunday.

This arrival of 'Shivalik' under the Indian flag is a proud moment for Indian shipping, strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat in the energy and maritime sectors, said Gopal.

The event will highlight India's growing capability in energy transportation, maritime safety, and global competitiveness, while reaffirming government support for Indian shipping companies.

During his visit, Sonowal is scheduled to attend a public meeting at Saligrampuram, where he will inaugurate several developmental projects undertaken by the VPA.

These projects are part of VPA's ongoing initiatives to enhance port infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and promote sustainable practices under the Maritime India Vision 2030.

The minister's visit and the induction of 'Shivalik' are expected to boost maritime trade potential on the East Coast and reinforce Visakhapatnam Port's role as a key energy and cargo gateway, the release added.