Union Minister Sonowal urges ULFA(I) to come for talks

Tinsukia (Assam), Apr 8 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP's nominee for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday urged ULFA(Independent) to come for talks and resolve all issues through discussions.

In an interview with PTI before commencing his day's campaign in the assembly segments of Tinsukia district within his constituency, Sonowal emphasised the dedicated efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah towards restoring peace in the state.

"We have always wanted ULFA to come forward for talks. Let us sit together to discuss to find out an amicable solution'', Sonowal said.

He highlighted the Prime Minister's commitment to fostering peace and development across the Northeast region, citing the earnest endeavours made by both Modi and the home minister over the past decade.

''During the last ten years, both the PM and the home minister have made sincere efforts to bring peace in the state and the region", the Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways and Ayush said.

Accords have been signed with the pro-talks faction of the ULFA, which was disbanded earlier this year, and all groups of the NDFB, Dimasa and Karbi insurgents outfits.

ULFA(I) is the only insurgent outfit in Assam which is yet to come for discussions.

Asked about Dibrugarh and Tinsukia being former hubs of ULFA activities, Sonowal remarked that those days are now in the past.

"If there is peace, there will be development and progress. A peaceful environment fosters motivation for hard work, leading to enhanced earning potential for people from all walks of life," he remarked.

Sonowal affirmed his commitment to continue the transformative efforts initiated by Modi.

"The change in the region is being realised through the efforts of Modiji and we will continue to do so after he becomes the Prime Minister for the third successive term", Sonowal added.

The Union Minister is contesting the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat for the third time, having wrested it for the first time from the Congress in 2004 as an Asom Gana Parishad candidate.

He lost the seat to Congress candidate in 2009 and shifted to Lakhimpur in 2014 from where he won and went on to become a minister of state in the first cabinet of Modi.

He became Assam Chief Minister in 2016 and after he was succeeded by the current incumbent Himanta Biswa Sarma, he went on to become a Rajya Sabha member in 2021.

Sonowal replaced sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Rameswar Teli as the party's Dibrugarh contestant.

He is locked in a triangular contest the other two being Assam Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti Gogoi as the United Opposition Forum nominee and the Aam Aadmi Party's contender. PTI DG MNB