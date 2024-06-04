Union minister Subhas Sarkar defeated by TMC's Arup Chakraborty in Bengal's Bankura

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Union minister Subhas Sarkar was defeated by Trinamool Congress candidate Arup Chakraborty in Bankura Lok Sabha seat of West Bengal by a margin of 32,778 votes, the ECI said.

Chakraborty bagged 6,41,813 votes, while Sarkar, who was the Union Minister of State for Education, secured 6,09,035 votes.

Sarkar, a doctor by profession, was seeking re-election from the constituency, where a section of the BJP workers had expressed their reservations about his re-nomination, alleging his disconnect with the grassroots level workers. PTI AMR ACD