Union minister Sukanta leads motorcycle rally in Sreerampur after TMC MP Kalyan's challenge

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday led a motorcycle rally in Sreerampur in West Bengal's Hooghly district, a day after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee "challenged" him to visit the constituency he represents in the Lok Sabha.

Banerjee and Majumdar engaged in a war of words on Friday over the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The verbal duel began after Majumdar, a former state BJP president, warned that central forces could be deployed, and "even firing could take place" if there was any unrest during the SIR exercise.

The comments drew a sharp reaction from Banerjee, who accused Majumdar of threatening the state's voters.

"That boy who became a minister, please tell him CISF bullets will hit them. Come to Sreerampur if you have the courage. Let's see how you go back home," he had said.

Taking up the challenge, Majumdar, the MoS for Education, led the rally, riding a motorcycle himself with BJP workers following him on two-wheelers.

"I want to tell Banerjee that he should fight democratically, and I assure him that he and his party will be vanquished in the next elections," the BJP leader said while leading the rally in Baidyabati town in the constituency. PTI AMR SOM