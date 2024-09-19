Union minister Sukanta Majumdar visits flood-hit areas of Paschim Medinipur

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited parts of the flood-hit Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday and distributed relief materials among people.

Wading through inundated areas in Panskura area under the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, Majumdar alleged the state administration has not reached out to the marooned people since the flooding of the area three days back due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged the flood situation has aggravated due to discharge of water from barrage by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a central public sector undertaking.

Majumdar told reporters, "Local people said no relief material has been sent by the administration." "The state is only making tall claims but not standing by people. We are here to be on their side. We have brought tarpaulin sheets and some food," he added. PTI SUS RG