Sukanta Majumdar visits riot-hit Samserganj, raps Bengal CM for 'not visiting area'

Samserganj: West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Monday visited the violence-hit areas of Samserganj in Murshidabad district, where he interacted with residents and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not visiting the riot-affected region.

"It has been 10 days, yet the Chief Minister has not shown up. Would her response have been the same had the victims not belonged to the Hindu community?" Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education, asked.

The BJP leader visited vandalised religious sites, which were damaged or looted during the April 11-12 incident.

"True respect for religion lies in respecting all faiths," he said.

"While the Chief Minister plans to unveil a decorative structure in Digha on April 30, here stands a real temple in ruins and she remains silent," he added.

Residents broke down as they recounted how their shops were burnt and homes reduced to a rubble.

Assuring them of central government support, Majumdar told the crowd, "You must not let fear overpower you. Fear only strengthens the hands of those who seek to silence you." He also expressed concern about the law and order situation and claimed that local police had lost public trust.

Renewing the BJP's long-standing demand, Majumdar said the Centre would be approached for a permanent BSF camp in the region.

"The Home Ministry will look into this. People here need real protection, not empty assurances," he said.

He further alleged that local administrators were acting under pressure from the state leadership.

"District officials in Murshidabad and Malda are being directed to send displaced families back to their charred homes," he claimed.

"When the CM meets imams, she talks of land being snatched from Muslims, but in Murshidabad, who has been dispossessed?" Describing Banerjee's leadership as "a complete failure," Majumdar said, "There is a growing sense of shame among people across Bengal. She could have restored some public faith by coming here, but chose not to."

He also met the bereaved families of Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das, who were killed in Jafrabad during the violence.

Demanding an NIA probe into the killings, Majumdar said the families deserved justice through an independent, impartial probe.

Taking a swipe at sections of the civil society, he asked, "Where are the intellectuals who speak so freely on national television? Why this deafening silence now?" Many grieving families echoed the demand for BSF presence in the area.

"We don't want a police camp, we need the BSF. Only they can protect us," said one woman as others wept beside her.

Majumdar spent time with children in the affected homes, listening to their stories.

"What wrong did these innocent children do to deserve this?" he asked.

The Union Minister's visit comes against the backdrop of simmering communal tensions and escalating political confrontation in the border district.