Union Minister Suresh Gopi again bats for AIIMS in Kerala's Alappuzha

Thrissur(Kerala), Nov 6 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday reiterated his earlier demand for an AIIMS in the coastal Kerala district of Alappuzha, saying that it was one of the most "underdeveloped" regions in the state.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism said that if not Alappuzha, then Idukki, which was similarly placed, would be the other option for setting up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"However, geographically it is not possible in Idukki. If it is not allowed in Alappuzha for any reason, then I will insist on it being established in Thrissur," he said at a public gathering here.

Gopi said that without the foundation stone of an AIIMS being laid in Kerala, he will not go to people seeking votes.

The Minister has on several occasions in the past few months stressed upon establishing an AIIMS in Alappuzha.

While the BJP has termed his remarks on the issue as his personal view, the ruling CPI(M) has contended that Gopi was trying to create "unnecessary controversy" as the state government has already given a proposal for setting up an AIIMS in Kozhikode district and also earmarked and acquired land for the same.