Union Minister Suresh Gopi counters critics with social media post

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday posted photos on his social media handle showing himself holding an official meeting, amid allegations from political opponents in Kerala that he has been absent from his constituency for some time.

"Meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas regarding the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a matter of discussion at Rajya Sabha today," Gopi posted on his 'X' handle, along with some photographs of the meeting.

However, there is no mention or reply in the social media post about the ongoing row surrounding him.

Earlier in the day, General Education Minister V Sivankutty continued to take a dig at Gopi for his reported absence from the constituency for some time and sought to know whether he has resigned from the saffron party.

He also alleged that Gopi may not be coming out of fear of voters' list manipulation allegations.

On Sunday, Kerala Students' Union (KSU) district president Gokul Guruvayoor filed a "missing" complaint with the police alleging that Gopi was "inaccessible" for the people of his constituency and district for some time.

The KSU leader alleged that the Thrissur Lok Sabha MP, has not been to the constituency for the last three months, and he had not uttered even a word on the recent arrest of two Catholic nuns from the state in Chhattisgarh. PTI LGK ADB